Walmart will test grocery deliveries to a smart cooler on customers' doorsteps

The Walmart+ home screen on a laptop computer arranged in the Brooklyn Borough of New York, U.S., on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020.

Walmart already drops off groceries to customers' doors and in some cities, it puts them directly inside of their refrigerator. The company said Tuesday that it will soon test another convenient approach: deliveries to a smart cooler on customers' front porches or near their doorsteps.

Starting in the spring, the big-box retailer said it will kick off a pilot in its hometown of Bentonville, Arkansas. It will provide participating customers with a temperature-controlled smart cooler that's called a HomeValet. The cooler will be placed outside of their home, allowing for secure and contact-free grocery deliveries around the clock.

"The prospect of this technology is intriguing, both for customers and for Walmart's last mile delivery efforts," said Tom Ward, senior vice president of customer product at Walmart U.S., in a post on the company's website. "For customers, they don't need to plan their day around when their grocery delivery will be made. For Walmart, it presents an opportunity to deliver items 24 hours a day, seven days a week."

He said the retailer doesn't yet have plans for 24/7 deliveries, however.