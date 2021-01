CNBC's Jim Cramer said Wednesday that he believes Zoom Video will continue to be an important company post-pandemic and the stock's recent pullback may be over.

Shares climbed from $68 at the end of 2019 to nearly $600 in late October as investors piled into stay-at-home plays during the pandemic, but shares have pulled back in recent months. Zoom Video closed at about $357 per share on Tuesday.