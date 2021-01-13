Dark-money GOP fund funneled millions of dollars to groups that pushed voter fraud claims

Members of the National Guard and the Washington D.C. police keep a small group of demonstrators away from the Capital after thousands of Donald Trump supporters stormed the United States Capitol building following a "Stop the Steal" rally on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Spencer Platt | Getty Images

A dark-money group used by Republican donors funneled millions of dollars toward high-profile conservative organizations that pushed and in some cases investigated claims of election fraud either before or after Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump in November. Many of these stances matched points that Trump and his team made as they attempted to undermine the election. Almost all of the groups mentioned in this story denied to CNBC they were attempting to undermine the election with their own claims of fraud and voting irregularities. State and federal officials, including the former attorney general, have said there was no widespread election fraud during the 2020 presidential election. That funding group, the Donors Trust, is officially labeled as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. The designation allows financiers to give to the organization anonymously. That money is then channeled to other dark-money groups. Among the recent pro-Trump groups that have received money from the Donors Trust are: pro-Trump students organization Turning Point USA

an anti-immigration organization that has been labeled a hate group

Project Veritas, a conservative outfit that specializes in "sting" videos

a group founded by a man who pushed false conspiracy theories about former President Barack Obama "A donor-advised fund account allows you to have charitable dollars ready to put into action on your own schedule. It works like a charitable savings account," the Donors Trust website says. Such associations are labeled as "dark money" because they do not publicly disclose their donors. In 2019, the Donors Trust gave over $20 million to at least a dozen organizations that would go on to question the integrity of the election process, according to the group's 990 tax return. They have supported many of these organizations in prior years, as well. The 2020 filings won't be made available until later this year, so it is not yet clear whether Donors Trust gave money to these groups last year. Donors Trust finished 2019 raising over $300 million, just under double the amount they raised the prior year. It gave a total of over $160 million in grants in 2019. The group's top anonymous donor gave over $150 million. Nonprofits often release their financial information a full year after their coverage dates. In a lengthy statement to CNBC, Donors Trust CEO Lawson Bader said these organizations represent only a fraction of those seeing their donor funds and he condemns last week's violence in Washington. "The grants described were made in 2019 for general operations. These listed organizations are but a few of the many hundreds of different public charities that Donors Trust account holders supported that same year," Bader said Tuesday. "Contributions made through a DonorsTrust DAF (Donor-Advised Funds) are made only to IRS recognized charitable and educational organizations. Donors Trust, like all donor-advised fund providers, does not make grants to 501(c)(4) organizations. Further, Donors Trust condemns violence of any kind. Espousing violence violates the ideas of personal responsibility and free exchange which we support wholly," he added. "I was appalled by the actions taken by protestors last week to violate the Capitol building and physically threaten lawmakers. Whether against public or private property, such actions are not only offensive, dangerous and illegal, but damage an already fragile civic discourse and embarrass the reputation of the United States as a place where political transitions happen within the context of the Constitution."

Aligned with Trump

At least five people, including a Capitol police officer, died in connection to the riot, which happened after Trump and some of his closest allies led a rally urging supporters to fight to prevent Congress' declaration of Biden's victory. Several pro-Trump groups were involved with planning the rally, which was held near the White House. Trump encouraged people who attended the rally to march on the U.S. Capitol. Critics, including several Republicans, accused him of inciting the violence. On Tuesday, Trump said the comments were "totally appropriate." Groups with the same 501(c)(3) status as Donors Trust are prohibited under tax regulations from supporting specific candidates. However, they can skirt those rules by supporting and promoting policies that align with a particular politician. In the case of Trump-fueled unrest, several groups historically backed by Donors Trust money aligned themselves with Trump's false claims about widespread election fraud. Turning Point USA, a nonprofit founded by staunch Trump ally Charlie Kirk, received over $850,000 from the Donors Trust. Kirk has continued to parrot the president's attacks on the election, falsely claiming Biden's victory was fraudulent. "I will say it very bluntly. This election was stolen from President Trump. And the changes to the election, to the ballot questions, to the voter registration, to the access problems in these states" Kirk said in December. Kirk's affiliated 501(c)(4) Turning Point Action was listed as a participant in last week's "March to Save America" rally, which preceded the attack on Capitol Hill. Prior to the rally, in a tweet he later deleted, Kirk said the group would be involved with sending over 80 buses to the rally. CNBC captured a screenshot of tweet before it was deleted. Kirk recently said on his podcast that those from Turning Point got back on their buses and left following the conclusion of the rally. A Turning Point Action spokesperson said the group did not include a march to the Capitol on its itinerary. "Turning Point Action (TPA) did bus some students to the January 6th rally, which included a speech from the President of the United States. Following the president's remarks, TPA then bused those students immediately out of the area," the spokesperson said. "The march to the Capitol Building was never part of TPA's itinerary, nor did TPA encourage participation in the march. TPA's leadership condemns political violence and immediately did so as soon as news broke of the incident at the Capitol Building. " The New York Times reported that the group ended up sending only seven buses to the rally from New Jersey, North Carolina and other locations.

Other connections