Lagarde stands by growth forecasts despite new lockdowns hitting Europe

LONDON — The European Central Bank is sticking to its growth projections despite new coronavirus restrictions across Europe that could further dent business activity and output.

"I think our last projections in December are still very clearly plausible," President Christine Lagarde said at a Reuters event on Wednesday.

In December, the bank estimated a 3.9% GDP (gross domestic product) rate for 2021, after a contraction of 7.3% in 2020. The official and final reading for 2020 is not yet known.

However, since the publication of these forecasts last month, many European governments have announced tough new lockdowns or an extension of existing restrictions.

The Netherlands announced Tuesday a lockdown until Feb. 9. Germany, in lockdown since November, is considering extending it for another eight to 10 weeks. Austria remains closed until late January. France has intensified its curfew and Portugal is contemplating a new lockdown too.