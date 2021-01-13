Skip Navigation
Smartphones don't drive Samsung's stock price — but here's the outlook for products that do

Saheli Roy Choudhury@sahelirc
Key Points
  • Samsung Electronics is set to launch its latest flagship Galaxy smartphones on Thursday, earlier than expected.
  • But phones aren't the reason analysts are bullish on the stock.
A woman walks past the logo of Samsung Electronics at the company's Seocho building in Seoul on January 30, 2020.
Jung Yeon-je | AFP via Getty Images

Samsung Electronics is set to launch its latest flagship Galaxy smartphones on Thursday, earlier than expected.

But that's not why analysts are bullish on the stock. Unlike 7 or 8 years ago, Samsung's market performance today is driven mostly by its semiconductor unit, analysts say. And they like the way it looks in 2021.

"Samsung stock is now more correlated to the outlook of its semiconductor business, which we expect to account for 61% of its operating profit, compared to smartphone related business, which is expected to account for only 24% of its operating profit this year," said Sanjeev Rana, an analyst at CLSA.

