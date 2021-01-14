Biden wants to increase stimulus checks to $2,000. Here's what we know about those payments

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden jokingly thanks voters for Georgia certifying his victory three times as he campaigns on behalf of Democratic U.S. Senate candidates from Georgia Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, ahead of their January 5 run-off elections, during a drive-in campaign rally in Atlanta, Georgia, January 4, 2021.

The push for $2,000 stimulus checks is about to get stronger.

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to call for sending additional $1,400 payments to Americans following the $600 second stimulus checks that were recently deployed.

The bigger stimulus checks are aimed at helping households in need and stimulating spending that would boost both small businesses and the economy, according to an outline of Biden's stimulus plan released ahead of a speech scheduled for Thursday night.

More from Personal Finance:

Interest rates tank as Americans start to save more

Being unemployed in 2020 could lead to surprise tax bill

How to switch your Medicare Advantage Plan if you want to

Biden's move comes after disagreements on both sides of the aisle in Congress led lawmakers to abandon efforts to pass $2,000 checks in December. Instead, they stuck with sums of $600 per person, half the amount of the first $1,200 stimulus checks.

But many lawmakers, including Biden, still think higher payments are needed.

The $600 payments included children under age 17 in families who qualified for the money. Biden wants to expand the payments to include all adult dependents.