Economists cut forecasts for Malaysia’s growth after new Covid lockdown and state of emergency

A women is seen in Kuala Lumpur with a Malaysia flag as a background.

SINGAPORE — Several economists slashed their 2021 growth forecasts for Malaysia after the country announced stricter measures to contain a recent surge in Covid-19 cases.

The Malaysian government imposed an inter-state travel ban nationwide and a lockdown on six states and territories for two weeks starting Wednesday. The country's king also declared a state of emergency that will last until Aug. 1, or earlier if Covid cases are effectively lowered.

Here are some economists who have cut their forecasts for Malaysia:

Capital Economics, a consultancy, said the Southeast Asian country will grow 7% this year — down from its previous projection of 10%;

Singaporean bank UOB downgraded its forecast from 6% to 5%;

Japanese bank Mizuho lowered its projection from 6.7% to 5.9%;

Fitch Solutions revised down its forecast from 11.5% to 10%.

Malaysia was one of the worst-performing economies in Asia last year. The International Monetary Fund in October said the Malaysian economy would shrink 6% in 2020, reversing a growth of 4.3% in the previous year.

Alex Holmes, Asia economist at Capital Economics, said in a Tuesday report that Malaysia's latest lockdown "is likely to hit the economy hard." He pointed out that the six states and territories under lockdown — which include capital city Kuala Lumper and Malaysia's richest state, Selangor — account for 57% of the population and 65% of gross domestic product.