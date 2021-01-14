Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin aims to fly first passengers on its space tourism rocket as early as April

After years in development, Jeff Bezos' private space company Blue Origin aims to carry its first passengers on a ride to the edge of space in a few months.

Blue Origin on Thursday completed the fourteenth test flight of its New Shepard rocket booster and capsule. Called NS-14, the successful test flight featured the debut of a new booster and an upgraded capsule.

Beyond the upgrades, CNBC has learned that NS-14 also marked one of the last remaining steps before Blue Origin flies its first crew to space.

The flight was the first of two "stable configuration" test flights, people familiar with Blue Origin's plans told CNBC. Stable configuration means that the company plans to avoid making major changes between this flight and the next.

Additionally, those people said that Blue Origin aims to launch the second test flight within six weeks, or by late February, and the first crewed flight six weeks after that, or by early April.

Blue Origin's next flight, NS-15, will also include a test of loading and unloading the crew, the people said.

The company declined CNBC's request for comment on its plans for New Shepard.