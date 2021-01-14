New York says Covid vaccine appointments are booked 14 weeks out as expanded eligibility spurs demand

Essential workers and people over 75 years old age got vaccinated in New York City, United States on January 10, 2021.

The New York State Department of Health says appointments to get the Covid-19 vaccine are booked for the next three-and-a-half months, quickly filling up after the state expanded eligibility criteria to adopt new federal guidelines.

Federal officials have been pressuring states to expand the eligibility requirements for the vaccine in an effort to speed up what has thus far been a slower-than-anticipated rollout. On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged states to expand eligibility from mostly health-care workers and nursing home residents to all people 65 and older, and younger people with compromised immune systems.

States that thought they would be vaccinating millions of people a week by now have, in reality, given out a few hundred thousand shots of the two-dose vaccines since federal regulators cleared Pfizer and Moderna's vaccines for public use in mid-December. Local officials across the U.S. are struggling to ramp up vaccine distribution as millions clamor for a few thousand open slots to get the first innoculations.

In New York state, vaccine providers across the state are in various stages of establishing their programs, said Jill Montag, a spokeswoman for the New York Department of Health. Some aren't yet administering shots, but will open up more reservations online when they do, she said. Demand, however, is still far outpacing supply of doses.

Cuomo said further expanding to those 65 and older will open the eligibility to about 7 million of the state's 20 million residents.

The Department of Health's vaccine information site, in the meantime, has an ALL-CAPS banner in red across the top of the page that reads: "ALERT! OVER 7 MILLION NEW YORKERS ARE NOW ELIGIBLE FOR THE COVID VACCINE BUT THE STATE ONLY RECEIVES 300,000 DOSES PER WEEK FROM THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT."

The alert, which appears to have been posted Wednesday, informs New Yorkers that all appointments have already been booked for the next 14 weeks.

Some public health specialists have said expanding the eligibility criteria is he right move, citing reports of doses sitting in fridges or spoiling due to low uptake in prioritized groups. Others have said expanding eligibility so drastically could sew further confusion in what's already a herculean logistical and public communications effort.

Representatives for the CDC did not return CNBC's request for comment.

"States should not be waiting to complete phase 1a prioritization before proceeding to broader categories of eligibility," Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services Alex Azar said Tuesday, explaining the new guidance. "Think of it like boarding an airplane. You might have a sequential order in which you board people. But you don't wait 'til literally every person from a group is boarded before moving on to the next."