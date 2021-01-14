Silicon Valley’s share of venture capital expected to drop below 20% for the first time this year

David Stockley | EyeEm | Getty Images

The pandemic has upended the U.S. economy and it has also had a far-reaching effect on Silicon Valley, the venture capital industry and the entrepreneurial ecosystem in America. According to PitchBook's 2021 US Venture Capital Outlook report that was released late last month, the Bay area's share of total VC count in the U.S. will fall below 20% for the first time in history, while other cities around the country grab larger amounts of equity capital for their home-grown innovators. In 2020, $27.4 billion of venture capital was raised in the U.S., PitchBook reports. Of the total, 22.7% of the dealmaking occurred in the Bay Area, and 39.4% of deal value was invested in Bay area-headquartered companies. "The Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent exodus from San Francisco will only exacerbate this trend," said PitchBook's analyst Kyle Stanford. He notes that Silicon Valley's share of venture capital deal count in the U.S. has fallen every year since 2006. The forces driving the continued shift: the rise of remote work during the pandemic, the high cost of living in the Valley, and the fact it's become more expensive to finance start-ups in the Bay area.

Another factor is the fact that many investors have left — either temporarily working from home or relocating all together. For example, 8VC has made 70% of its investments in California-headquartered companies, yet it moved its own headquarters from San Francisco to Austin in November. Second is the shift to secondary tech hubs. Big investors are moving to other cities such as Miami, Salt Lake City and Chicago, where great disruptive ideas are bubbling up. "Remote work makes it easier for talent to live outside of Silicon Valley and capital is following the trend," Cameron Stanfill, a senior analyst at PitchBook points out. "You no longer need to be down the street from your investor if you are an entrepreneur."

A PitchBook analysis revealed the emerging hotspots attracting VC activity beyond the Valley. They are: Austin; Atlanta; Los Angeles-Long Beach; Boston corridor; New York metro area; Seattle-Tacoma; Washington D.C./Baltimore/Arlington area; San Antonio, Texas; Denver-Aurora area, Chicago and Philadelphia.

One company exemplifying the trend is Sana Biotechnology, a heavily funded start-up in Seattle that raised $435 million this summer in one of the largest venture financing deals in the life sciences industry and one of the biggest rounds on record in Seattle. The company's valuation is now $2.77 billion. Investors include traditional VC funds such as ARCH Venture Partners, Flagship Pioneering and F-Prime Capital, as well as Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Baillie Gifford, Alaska Permanent Fund, the Public Sector Pension Investment Board, Bezos Expeditions, GV, Omega Funds, Altitude Life Science Ventures, and multiple unnamed institutional investors. Founded in 2019, the 250-person company has an ambitious goal of both repairing cells in the body (gene therapy), and replacing damaged cells (cell therapy). Sana is also aiming to innovate how gene and cell therapies are produced and distributed at scale. It's led by several former executives from Juno Therapeutics, another Seattle biotech company that went public in 2014 and sold to Celgene for $9 billion in 2018. Sana Biotechnology has been one of the beneficiaries of the boom in biotech and pharma venture capital investing. Last year, the sector attracted an all-time high of $27.4 billion in venture funding across 998 deals. The average deal size rose to $29.8 million; and the average valuation increased to $134.2 million.



On Wednesday, Sana filed paperwork for an IPO without a single drug in clinical trial. "This is significant because we have been seeing VC-backed biotechs going public earlier and earlier in the drug development cycle," said Josuha Chao a venture capital analyst at PitchBook. In 2021, it is expected deal activity in this sector will exceed $20 billion for the second consecutive year, according to Pitchbook. That's in part from "ever-growing capital commitments from limited partners looking to break into the biopharma space, along with the recycling of profits and liquidity from the 2020 IPO market," Pitchbook noted in its report.

Hot sectors VCs are chasing