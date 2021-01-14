Trip.com says it's 'more confident than ever' in China's long-term travel recovery

SINGAPORE — Online travel agency Trip.com is "more confident than ever" that China's domestic tourism will recover in the long run, chief executive Jane Sun said on Thursday.

That's despite fresh lockdowns in the country as new coronavirus cases emerge.

"In the long run, we are very optimistic about the recovery," Sun told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia." Trip.com is one of China's largest online travel sites.

She said China saw "very strong recovery" during the country's last holiday season in October and that it's taking steps to administer vaccines in high risk areas.

Communities are also more experienced in identifying and isolating cases in order to control the virus, she said.

"With all these factors, we're more confident than ever that in the long run, the domestic travel business will be recovering," said Sun.

Local tourism in China bounced back when the virus situation stabilized, and September's domestic flights grew from the year before, according to Reuters.