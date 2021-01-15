5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

1. Dow set to slide after bank earnings, Biden stimulus plan

2. JPMorgan kicks off a flood of bank earnings

JPMorgan on Friday reported fourth-quarter profit and revenue that exceeded Wall Street estimates. The bank posted per-share earnings of $3.79, boosted by releasing money previously set aside for loan losses. Revenue for the quarter was $30.16 billion. However, shares of JPMorgan fell about 2%, taking a breather from their recent strong run-up. Shares of Citigroup dropped more than 1% after the bank fell short of estimates on fourth-quarter revenue of $16.5 billion. Per-share profit of $2.08 beat expectations — and like JPMorgan, it was helped by the release of some loan loss reserves. Wells Fargo shares sank over 4% after the bank reported lower-than-expected revenue of $17.93 billion. Q4 earnings of 64 cents per share, like both Citi and JPMorgan, best estimates. At Wells Fargo, stabilizing credit costs helped offset the hit from low-interest rates.

3. December retail sales, producer prices out

Retail sales for December fell 0.7% compared to flat expectations as renewed measures to slow the spread of Covid-19 undercut spending at restaurants and reduced traffic to shopping malls. Data for November was revised down to show sales declining 1.4% instead of 1.1% as previously reported. Producer prices for December increased 0.3%, slightly less than expected. Excluding food and energy, producer prices rose 0.4%, higher than estimates.

4. Biden proposes $1.9 trillion in Covid relief

Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion in coronavirus stimulus package includes support for U.S. households and businesses as the pandemic rages. Here are some of the major provisions of the president-elect's plan: Direct payments of $1,400 to most Americans, bringing the total relief to $2,000, including December's $600 payments

Increasing the federal unemployment benefit to $400 a week and extending it through the end of September

Increasing the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour

$350 billion in state and local government aid, which Republicans had fought to exclude from December's $900 billion compromise bill.

$50 billion toward Covid-19 testing

$20 billion toward a national vaccine program in partnership with states, localities and tribes

5. National Covid vaccination program takes shape

