5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:
Dow futures pointed to an over 100 point loss at Friday's open, with Dow-stock JPMorgan Chase down despite reporting better-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue. Investors were also studying President-elect Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus plan announced after Thursday's market close.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 68 points Thursday in a continuation of muted market moves this week, mostly to the downside, as Wall Street also grappled with the second impeachment of President Donald Trump and the fallout from last week's riot at the U.S. Capitol. However, the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq remained less than 1% away from the record highs. The stock market is closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Day.
JPMorgan on Friday reported fourth-quarter profit and revenue that exceeded Wall Street estimates. The bank posted per-share earnings of $3.79, boosted by releasing money previously set aside for loan losses. Revenue for the quarter was $30.16 billion. However, shares of JPMorgan fell about 2%, taking a breather from their recent strong run-up.
Shares of Citigroup dropped more than 1% after the bank fell short of estimates on fourth-quarter revenue of $16.5 billion. Per-share profit of $2.08 beat expectations — and like JPMorgan, it was helped by the release of some loan loss reserves.
Wells Fargo shares sank over 4% after the bank reported lower-than-expected revenue of $17.93 billion. Q4 earnings of 64 cents per share, like both Citi and JPMorgan, best estimates. At Wells Fargo, stabilizing credit costs helped offset the hit from low-interest rates.
Retail sales for December fell 0.7% compared to flat expectations as renewed measures to slow the spread of Covid-19 undercut spending at restaurants and reduced traffic to shopping malls. Data for November was revised down to show sales declining 1.4% instead of 1.1% as previously reported. Producer prices for December increased 0.3%, slightly less than expected. Excluding food and energy, producer prices rose 0.4%, higher than estimates.
Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion in coronavirus stimulus package includes support for U.S. households and businesses as the pandemic rages. Here are some of the major provisions of the president-elect's plan:
Biden on Friday is expected to provide more details on his national Covid vaccination program, funded by his relief plan.
The president-elect on Thursday unveiled a sweeping blueprint to combat the pandemic, which included the vaccine program as well as massively ramping up testing to support school reopenings and creating 100,000 new health-care jobs.
Biden's Covid plan includes investing in new treatments beyond existing monoclonal antibody infusions and Gilead Sciences' antiviral drug remdesivir. Trump received remdesivir as part of his treatment for Covid in the fall.
