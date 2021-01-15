6,000 Amazon warehouse workers will hold union vote in Alabama on Feb. 8

Amazon warehouse workers at an Alabama warehouse can begin voting by mail in early February on whether to form a union, a National Labor Relations Board hearing officer ruled Friday.

About 6,000 employees at the fulfillment center in Bessemer, Alabama will cast their ballots beginning on Feb. 8 to be represented by the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union. Ballots must be received by the NLRB's regional office by March 29, then the board will begin counting the ballots beginning at 10 a.m. CT on the following day.

The decision represents a blow to Amazon, which had pushed for the election to be held in person at the Bessemer facility, known as BHM1.

A RWDSU spokesperson declined to comment. Amazon didn't respond to a request for comment. An Amazon spokesperson previously said the company doesn't believe the RWDSU "represents the majority of our employees' views."

Last November, workers at the Alabama facility notified the NLRB of their plans to hold a vote on whether to be represented by the RWDSU. During a three-day hearing in December, Amazon and the union ironed out details around which employees should be allowed to vote in the election, as well as the election setting.

Amazon advocated for an in-person election, but the NLRB raised concerns that holding the election at the facility would require board agents to travel into Jefferson County, which has a high Covid-positive rate.