Biden defends why stimulus checks should go to employed Americans

US President-elect Joe Biden delivers remarks on the public health and economic crises at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Delaware on January 14, 2021.

President-elect Joe Biden made a case for sending stimulus payments to all Americans who are eligible – including those who have kept their jobs through the coronavirus pandemic.

One of the biggest arguments against the proposed total $2,000 stimulus payments is that they aren't concentrated enough – some argue that money should be focused more on those who need it most, including the unemployed.

In a speech Thursday night detailing his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, the president-elect said sending the payments to all eligible Americans, even those that are still employed, is important in boosting a U.S. economy that's been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic.

"Even for those who have kept their jobs, these checks are really important," Biden said.

For American workers making $40,000 a year with less than $400 in savings, the total of $2,000 will go a long way in easing the pain of the pandemic, he said.

Biden's plan would add to the payments from latest Covid relief bill, which included direct checks of $600 for eligible adults and $600 per dependent, meaning a family of four could receive $2,400.

Individuals who earned less than $75,000 and those married filing jointly who earned less than $150,000 in 2019 are eligible for the full amount. Those who made more qualify for reduced checks, which phase out completely for individuals that earned $87,000 and couples that made $174,000 in 2019.