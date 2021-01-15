Skip Navigation
Here are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, Spotify, Zoom, Snap, Tesla & more
Published Fri, Jan 15 2021
8:16 AM EST
Michael Bloom
Key Points
RBC upgraded Ralph Lauren to outperform from sector perform.
Loop raised its price target on Apple to $155 from $131.
Morgan Stanley named Amazon a top pick in 2021.
Wedbush raised its price target on Tesla to $950 from $715.
MoffettNathanson upgraded Snap to buy from neutral.
Citi downgraded Spotify to sell from neutral.
JPMorgan downgraded AutoNation to neutral from overweight.
Mizuho raised its price target on PayPal to $350 from $290.
Bernstein named Zoom a top pick in 2021.
B Riley upgraded Foot Lock to buy from neutral.
Evercore ISI added a tactical outperform on Dell.
Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks during a special event at the company's headquarters of Apple Park in a still image from video taken in Cupertino, California, U.S. September 15, 2020.
Apple Inc. | Reuters
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Friday:
