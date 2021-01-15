IRS delays start of tax filing season to Feb. 12

The IRS is delaying the start of the 2020 tax filing season to Feb. 12, according to an announcement from the agency.

On that date, the IRS will start accepting and processing last year's tax returns.

Normally, the agency opens tax season in late January.

This year, however, the IRS will need more time to prepare following the Covid relief act that took effect in late December.

"If filing season were opened without the correct programming in place, then there could be a delay in issuing refunds to taxpayers," the IRS said in its announcement.

"These changes ensure that eligible people will receive any remaining stimulus money as a recovery rebate credit when they file their return," the agency said.

The recovery rebate credit is a new addition to the federal income tax return, and it's available to filers who didn't receive the full amount of stimulus they're entitled to.

"While I am disappointed that this year's filing season will begin later than usual, I recognize that the IRS has faced extraordinary challenges throughout the COVID crisis," said House Ways and Means Committee chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass.

"It's a relief to know that despite contending with the distribution of two rounds of economic impact payments, facility closures and other disruptions, the agency will be able to begin accepting returns within the next month," he said.

The IRS is recommending that taxpayers submit their returns electronically and use direct deposit as soon as they're ready.

