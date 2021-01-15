Biden’s $400 unemployment boost would replace 86% of lost wages for many workers

Alex Wong | Getty Images News | Getty Images

$400 weekly boost

Workers got $323 a week in state benefits, on average, in the third quarter last year, according to most recent U.S. Labor Department data. That aid replaced about 38% of their average pre-layoff wage, which was $843 a week. A $400 increase in benefits would bump that replacement rate to 86%. The supplement would go further in some states, especially those that tend to pay more meager benefits.