Manhattan district attorney expands criminal probe of Trump company to Westchester County property

President Trump's Seven Springs estate in Mount Kisco, New York, seen here Sept. 30, 2020.

The Manhattan District Attorney's office has expanded its criminal probe of President Donald Trump's company to include a sprawling property in Westchester County, New York.

A lawyer for the town of Bedford, N.Y., told CNBC that DA Cyrus Vance Jr.'s office issued a subpeona to the town for records related to the Trump Organization's Seven Springs Estate site sometime "before Christmas" as part of a criminal investigation.

The company's valuation of Seven Springs for a number of months has been the focus of a civil fraud investigation by the New York Attorney General's office. AG Letitia James has said she is probing whether Trump's company inflated the value of Seven Springs on annual financial statements used to obtain loans, as well as to get economic and tax benefits.

Vance's office already was known to be investigating hush money payments made to women who said they had sex with Trump, as well as possible tax fraud, and bank and insurance fraud.

Bedford's lawyer, Joel Sachs, said he believed that in addition to Bedford, the towns of New Castle and North Castle also had records subpoeaned by Vance's office for the criminal probe, because the proprerty spans all three towns.

CNBC has reached out for comment to officials for New Castle and North Castle.

Vance spokesman Danny Frost declined to comment Friday when contacted by CNBC.

A Trump Organization spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen testified to Congress in 2019 that the president's annual financial statement inflated to the values of his assets to obtain favorable terms for loans and insurance coverage, while deflating the value of other assets in order to reduce real estate taxes due on them.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the expansion of Vance's investigation to include Seven Springs.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.