YouTube stands alone as other social media providers race to deplatform Trump

Susan Wojcicki, CEO of YouTube. Michael Newberg | CNBC

When it comes to social media and President Trump, one company's actions have stood out: YouTube. On Wednesday, Jan. 6, President Trump gave a speech that some followers took as a call to violent action, sparking a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The next day, Facebook announced it would take the unprecedented step of blocking Trump from posting at least through the end of his term on Jan. 20, and perhaps for longer. Snapchat followed shortly after with a temporary ban, which it later made permanent. On Friday, Twitter followed with a more dramatic action, banning Trump's account permanently. Snap started with a suspension, then followed up with a ban. Not until the following Tuesday did Google-owned YouTube say it would temporarily suspend Trump for a week -- and not because of a new rule, but because he violated a violence policy, thus hitting strike one of the company's three-strike rule. Trump's account remains online, but it cannot add new content at least until Tuesday, Jan. 19 -- one day before Joe Biden's inauguration as president. Trump's YouTube home page, meanwhile, still automatically plays a 46-minute video rife with false allegations of voter fraud. It's been up for a month and had nearly 6 million views as of Friday (YouTube said it has left the video up because it was uploaded before the safe harbor deadline and that it is displayed alongside election results information panel). "YouTube is kind of an outlier because right now they're standing out beyond the rest of the social networks making aggressive calls," said Irina Raicu, internet ethics program director at Santa Clara University.

Not a new approach

YouTube's measured approach is not new. Numerous reports show how YouTube has been sluggish to control misinformation in the aftermath of the 2020 election. In October, Facebook banned all accounts related to the false conspiracy theory QAnon, which have spread voter misinformation and communicated plans for Wednesday's events months beforehand. In response, YouTube issued a carefully-worded policy that effectively banned some QAnon content, but stopped short of banning it, citing grey areas it categorizes as "borderline content." Some videos that spread misinformation and called for violence after Election Day continued to display ads, meaning their creators were earning money through the site, sometimes until a reporter notified the company. A month after election, YouTube said it would start removing content that falsely alleged widespread fraud surrounding the 2020 presidential election, reasoning that it hit the safe harbor deadline for the election and the fact that several states had already certified their results. It's not clear why YouTube moves in a slower and more measured way than its competitors when it comes to violations. One possibility may be that it's simply harder for YouTube and outsiders -- like researchers and journalists -- to search through video content to find violations. In addition, while most social media networks are primarily accountable to advertisers, YouTube also has a strong partnership with creators -- the company says the number of creators earning more than $100,000 a year has grown 40% in the last year, and says it's paid out more than $2 billion to owners of copyrighted content over the last five years, for instance. Being too quick to take down material might alienate these creators and create different kinds of publicity headaches.

Consistency the right move?