China says its economy grew 2.3% in 2020, but consumer spending fell

Employees working on a dry-type transformer production line at an electrical production factory in Haian, in eastern China's Jiangsu province on Jan. 4, 2021.

BEIJING — China reported GDP rose 2.3% last year as the world struggled to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Gross domestic product grew by 6.5% in the fourth quarter from a year ago, official data from National Bureau of Statistics showed.

However, Chinese consumers remained reluctant to spend, as retail sales contracted 3.9% for the year. Retail sales for the fourth quarter rose 4.6% from a year ago.

Online sales of consumer goods rose at a relatively rapid pace of 14.8% last year, the statistics bureau said, but the proportion of overall retail sales held fairly steady at around one-fourth.

Economists expected China to have been the only major economy to grow last year, and predicted GDP expanded by just over 2%.