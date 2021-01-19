China's pivot to Europe could further self-reliance while staying in global technology scene, academic says

SINGAPORE — China's agreement with the European Union could pave the way for Beijing's "dual circulation" strategy of being self-reliant in technology while still remaining a part of the global supply chain, an academic told CNBC.

Last year, the Chinese government came out with a batch of policy terms to bolster its economy, putting them under a vague umbrella term of "dual circulation." The phrase refers broadly to two circles of economic activity — internal and external — with greater emphasis than before on business at home.

"Dual circulation is such an important point in the middle of this China-U.S. tech war," said Winston Ma, an adjunct professor of law at New York University.

The two superpowers continue to fight for technological dominance and superiority. Reuters recently reported that in its final days, the Trump administration notified Huawei suppliers that it was revoking certain licenses to sell to the Chinese tech company. Huawei had been caught up in ongoing tensions between the U.S. and China as sanctions from Washington seriously hindered its ability to do business globally.

Ma told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Tuesday that a EU-China investment treaty, if passed, may potentially give Beijing an option to circumvent the United States altogether.

"You can see this dual circulation is balanced by focusing on domestic innovation and at the same time to try and find somewhere, other than the U.S., to get to the external circulation such that the global supply chain, the global innovation dialogue can still happen in the middle of China-U.S. tension," he said.

The European Union's executive arm, the European Commission, last month announced an investment deal with Beijing that followed seven years of negotiations. The deal would still have to be approved by the European Parliament before implementation and lawmakers have already raised major concerns with the agreement. Ma expects it to be approved by this year.

Experts have said that tensions between the U.S. and China fosters disconnect between the technology development in both countries — the situation is frequently referred to as tech "decoupling."