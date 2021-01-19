IRS may have paid $57 million in error for Trump tax break, report finds

Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images

'Potentially erroneous' QBI deductions

The IRS allowed business owners to claim $57 million in "potentially erroneous" deductions on 12,980 tax returns filed last year, according to a report publicly released Tuesday by the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration. The watchdog urged the tax agency to increase its oversight of the pass-through deduction.

This is a rich vein for the IRS to be prospecting, because so far the IRS is getting pay dirt [almost] every time. Steven Rosenthal senior fellow at the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center

It's not entirely clear why the Treasury Inspector General flagged these tax filings to the IRS. Many specifics have been redacted in the report, which analyzed 2019 tax returns filed through April 16 last year. The analysis also highlights the high frequency of error relative to tax returns claiming a pass-through deduction, according to Steven Rosenthal, a senior fellow at the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center. For example, when the IRS selected 68 tax-year 2018 returns for additional examination, the agency ultimately denied a pass-through deduction to 85% of them, worth about $4.8 million, according to the report.