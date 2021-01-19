Skip Navigation
Politics

Washington prepares for Joe Biden's Inauguration Day

Adam Jeffery@ajefferyphoto
Valerie Block@valerieblock
The U.S Capitol Building is prepared for the inaugural ceremonies for President-elect Joe Biden as American flags are placed in the ground on the National Mall on January 18, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Joe Raedle | Getty Images

The nation will mark the inauguration of the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday, two weeks after the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Some 25,000 armed National Guard members will be on high alert as Joe Biden takes the oath, becoming the oldest president in history at 78. Kamala Harris will make history as the first female, Black and South Asian vice president.

The National Mall, historically filled with onlookers, will be closed to the public and dotted with 200,000 flags to represent the crowd that might have assembled. A small area in front of the Capitol has been reserved for socially distanced guests in a nod to the coronavirus pandemic, which has taken more than 400,000 lives in the U.S.

Workers install a presidential inauguration sign 

Workers install a Presidential inauguration sign to a reviewing stand near the White House at Lafayette Park in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021.
Al Drago | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Military band members dressed in 18th century costumes rehearse outside the U.S. Capitol

Military Band members dressed in 18th century costumes rehearse near the U.S. Capitol Hill, ahead of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, in Washington, U.S., January 18, 2021.
Joshua Roberts | Reuters

Limited seating and social distancing in front of the Capitol

Chairs are positioned socially distanced from each other as preparations take place for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony at the US Capitol in Washington, DC on January 16, 2021.
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds | AFP | Getty Images

View of the National Mall from the inaugural stage

National Guard secures the grounds of the Capitol ahead of Biden's inauguration

Members of the National Guard are given weapons before Democrats begin debating the article of impeachment against U.S. President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, U.S., January 13, 2021.
Joshua Roberts | Reuters

The inauguration ceremony is rehearsed in front of the White House 

The inauguration ceremony of President-elect Joe Biden is rehearsed in front of the White House in Washington, U.S. January 18, 2021.
Jim Bourg | Reuters

A Biden-Harris inauguration banner placed outside the White House

Signage for the Presidential inauguration on a barrier outside the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021.
Al Drago | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Members of an Armed Forces honor guard during a dress rehearsal

Members of a U.S. Armed Forces Honor Guard during a dress rehearsal ahead of the 59th Inaugural Ceremonies at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021.
Al Drago | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Stand-ins for President-elect Biden and Jill Biden during rehearsals

A stand-in for President-elect Joe Biden practices being sworn in on the podium as a stand-in for Dr. Jill Biden looks on during a rehearsal for the inaugural ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on January 18, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Patrick Semansky | Getty Images

White House Marine sentries rehearse Biden's arrival next to a window smashed by insurgents at the Capitol

White House Marine sentries rehearse the arrival of President-elect Joe Biden next to a window smashed by insurgents during their incursion into the US Capitol, prior to a dress rehearsal for the 59th inaugural ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris at the US Capitol on January 18, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Jim Lo Scalzo | AFP | Getty Images

Biden volunteers on MLK Day ahead of his inauguration

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden volunteers at Philabundance in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., January 18, 2021.
Tom Brenner | Reuters

Vice President-elect Harris waves as she and husband Doug Emhoff prepare to pack bags of food while volunteering at Martha's Table 

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris waves as she and her husband Doug Emhoff (R) prepare to pack bags of food while volunteering at Martha's Table on January 18, 2021 in Washington, DC. Harris and Emhoff joined other volunteers to pack bags of food for needy families in the Washington DC area.
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

Biden-Harris inaugural souvenirs on display in Washington

Biden-Harris Inauguration merchandise is displayed at a store in Union Station on January 14, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Stefani Reynolds | Getty Images News | Getty Images

A worker places a flag on the National Mall

A worker plants an American flag along the National Mall in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021.
Stefani Reynolds | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Members of the honor guard during a dress rehearsal 

Members of a U.S. Armed Forces Honor Guard during a dress rehearsal ahead of the 59th Inaugural Ceremonies at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021.
Graeme Sloane | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Security is tight surrounding the U.S. Capitol

Members of the New York National Guard stand guard along the fence that surrounds the U.S. Capitol the day after the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump for the second time January 14, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Chip Somodevilla | Getty Images

The FBI investigates the riots at the U.S. Capitol

An information board shows people who are wanted by the police on suspicion of assaulting federal officers at the US Capitol during riots. The US capital is further tightening security measures ahead of the inauguration of US President-elect Biden scheduled for 20 January.
Yegor Aleyev | TASS | Getty Images

The stage is set to usher in the Biden presidency

A general view of preparations prior a dress rehearsal for U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, U.S., January 18, 2021.
Patrick Semansky | Reuters

View of the Washington Monument across a field of flags

Spotlights illuminate the sky from the "field of flags" on the National Mall in honor of the upcoming inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden in Washington, U.S., January 18, 2021.
Jim Bourg | Reuters

Field of flags on the National Mall

The "Field of Flags" is pictured on the National Mall as the US Capitol Building is prepared for the inauguration ceremonies for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on January 18, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Timothy A. Clary | AFP | Getty Images