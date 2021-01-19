Senate Democrat urges IRS to review tax-exempt status of pro-Trump group Turning Point USA

U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) speaks during the third day of the confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S., October 14, 2020.

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., has called on the head of the IRS to review the tax-exempt status of Turning Point USA, a dark-money organization led by pro-Trump activist Charlie Kirk.

In a letter Tuesday to IRS commissioner Charles Rettig, Whitehouse said the 501(c)(3) nonprofit student group should have its tax-exempt status reviewed because he believes it broke Covid-regulations when it reportedly hosted two large events in Florida.

One of those gatherings, according to The Washington Post, was at Mar-a-Lago, President Donald Trump's private club.

Read the letter here.

"According to press reports and social media posts, many participants gathered and mingled indoors without wearing masks, in violation of Palm Beach County's COVID-19 regulations." Whitehouse told Rettig in the letter.

"In holding these 'superspreader' events, Turning Point USA knowingly exposed hundreds of young people and staff working at the events to serious risk of infection," he added.

"Accordingly, I urge the IRS to review whether it should revoke Turning Point USA's tax-exempt status," he later says in the letter.

A Turning Point representative didn't respond to a request for comment.