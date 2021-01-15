A top Senate Democrat calls for IRS probe of dark-money groups that helped organize rally before riot

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, U.S, January 6, 2021.

Sen. Ron Wyden, the top Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee, called on the IRS on Friday to investigate groups that helped organize a rally that led to the deadly riot at the Capitol.

As CNBC reported, several nonprofit organizations were involved with organizing the Jan. 6 rally, led by President Donald Trump, in front of the White House. Trump encouraged his supporters to march on the Capitol as Congress was set to confirm Joe Biden's election as president. Hundreds of people invaded the Capitol, and at least five people died, including a police officer.

Several of these organizations are known as dark-money groups because they do not publicly disclose their donors.

In a letter to IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig, Wyden said some of these groups "may have been involved in inciting or facilitating these illegal acts." In light of that, the Oregon Democrat called for Rettig and the IRS to launch an investigation into the role they played in what took place on Capitol Hill.

He warned that such groups could lose their tax-exempt status if they engaged in illegal activity.

"I urge the IRS, in coordination with other law enforcement agencies to investigate the extent to which tax exempt organizations were involved in any part of the Capitol insurrection or actions leading up to that event, and to the greatest extent of the law, revoke the exempt status of those organizations that played a role in inciting or committing violence and other illegal acts," Wyden said.

He called on the IRS to provide the committee a report on their findings.