Skip Navigation
Markets
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Watchlist
PRO
Autos

Stellantis jumps 11% in NYSE debut. Here's what you need to know about the world's fourth-largest automaker

Michael Wayland@MikeWayland
Share
Key Points
  • Stellantis – the merged automaker of Fiat Chrysler and France-based Groupe PSA – is now the world's fourth-largest automaker by volume.
  • Shares of the automaker will begin trading Tuesday under the symbol "STLA" on the New York Stock Exchange.
  • The automaker's operations, including about 400,000 employees, will largely be in North America and Europe.
The logo of Stellantis, the world's fourth-largest automaker which starts trading in Milan and Paris after Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot maker PSA finalised their merger, is seen next to a car displayed at the main entrance of FCA Mirafiori plant in Turin, Italy, January 18, 2021.
Massimo Pinca | Reuters

Shares of Stellantis – the merged automaker of Fiat Chrysler and France-based Groupe PSA – jumped by more than 11% in its trading debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

The $52 billion merger was finalized Saturday, and the combined company's shares started trading Monday under STLA on Euronext in Paris and the Borsa Italiana in Milan, Italy. Trading of U.S.-based shares, under the same ticker symbol, were delayed a day because the U.S. markets were closed Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Stellantis is the world's fourth-largest automaker by volume. The company's operations, including its 400,000 employees, will largely be in North America and Europe.

VIDEO1:5001:50
Fiat Chrysler deal is 'not a merger in crisis mode,' Groupe PSA chairman says
Squawk Box Europe

Here's what else you should know about the company:

Shares

After the completion of the merger, Groupe PSA shareholders received about 1.7 shares of Stellantis for each PSA share, while Fiat Chrysler shareholders received 1 share of Stellantis for each of their shares.

In a virtual launch on the Borsa Italiana website, Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares, former CEO of Groupe PSA, said the merger would add 25 billion euros ($30.3 billion) in value to shareholders over the coming years due to projected cost cuts.

"All of our employees and our management teams are totally focused on the value creation that is embedded on the merger of FCA-PSA and the creation of Stellantis," he said.

Cost-cutting

The merger is expected to provide about 5 billion euros, or $6.1 billion, in annual cost savings, according to officials.

Stellantis

The company's name is rooted in the Latin verb "stello" meaning "to brighten with stars," the companies have said.

The name Stellantis will be used for the umbrella corporation, but not for its vehicles. The company's 14 individual auto brands such as Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Fiat, Jeep and Peugeot – all which have historical significance in their respective countries – will remain unchanged.

Board of directors

The Stellantis Board of Directors is composed of two executive directors, Tavares and former Fiat Chrysler chairman John Elkann.

Stellantis Chairman John Elkann symbolically rings a bell as shares in the merger between Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot maker PSA began being traded at the Italian stock exchange, in this still image taken from a video, in Milan, Italy, January 18, 2021.
Borsa Italiana | via Reuters

The companies non-executive directors are:

  • Robert Peugeot, of the French automaker's Peugeot family
  • Henri de Castries, former CEO of insurer Axa S.A.
  • Andrea Agnelli, Elkann's cousin and a member of the family that controls Fiat Chrysler
  • Fiona Clare Cicconi, chief human resources officer at AstraZeneca PLC
  • Nicolas Dufourcq, CEO of French investment bank Bpifrance S.A.
  • Ann Frances Godbehere, director at Royal Dutch Shell PLC
  • Wan Ling Martello, partner and co-founder at private equity firm BayPine
  • Jacques de Saint-Exupéry, head of the workers' council at PSA
  • Kevin Scott, chief technology officer at Microsoft Corp.

– CNBC's Elliot Smith contributed to this report.