Europe and Biden ‘on the same page’ over Big Tech regulation, EU chief says

LONDON — President-elect Joe Biden and the European Union are "on the same page" when it comes to regulating tech giants, the head of the European Commission told CNBC on Wednesday.

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the EU's executive arm, is confident that the new U.S. president will be an "ally" in fighting disinformation online and stepping up the rules on how tech firms operate.

The 27-member bloc has big ambitions for the new U.S. administration and it was not shy to demonstrate that on Inauguration Day.

"If there's hate out there, if there's polarization, fake news, all of these are things that are threats to our democracies and I am sure that we will have an ally to work on that," von der Leyen said.

Tech regulation has been a priority among European officials, but the Capitol riots and the subsequent actions of Twitter, Facebook and others have increased the calls for action. Some lawmakers have questioned whether these companies should be treated as publishers rather than tech firms — meaning they would be more accountable for the content available on their platforms.

"Europe is coming forward with these standards, but I am convinced that the United States will be attentively listening because Joe Biden has always been a politician who was cherishing the rules-based order," von der Leyen said.

It is important to put rules already in place in the offline world "in the online world," von der Leyen said. "That is for me important, that is for Joe Biden important and therefore I think we are on the same page," she added.

Speaking earlier on Wednesday, von der Leyen had expressed her support for "clear guidelines that the internet companies take responsibility for the content they distribute."