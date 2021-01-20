Oaktree's Howard Marks says this tax proposal in the U.S. makes investing less attractive

U.S. Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen reportedly said she would consider taxing unrealized capital gains — but billionaire investor Howard Marks said it's not a practical plan and could hurt sentiment among investor.

"I think that would hit sentiment. It would obviously make it less attractive to be an investor, all things being equal," said the widely followed investment guru, who is also co-chairman and co-founder of Oaktree Capital.

Unrealized capital gains refer to the theoretical increase in value of assets that an investor holds onto. The gains are only realized when the investor sells the asset at a price higher than what was initially paid to buy it.

The possibility of taxing wealthy investors on those yet-to-be realized gains was raised by Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, who will likely become chairman of the Senate Finance Committee.

Yellen, nominated by U.S. President-elect Joe Biden to head the Treasury, said she would consider such a proposal to boost government revenues, reported Reuters. That remark was made during her confirmation hearing on Tuesday and "raised eyebrows" among some senators and Wall Street investors, according to the news report.

The only way investors can avoid that taxation is by not making any profit from their assets, which is "not a great idea," Marks told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on Wednesday.