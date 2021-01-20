Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Morgan Stanley, Netflix, Pearson & more

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:

Morgan Stanley (MS) – Morgan Stanley earnings and revenue beat estimates for the fourth quarter. Results were helped in part by strong growth in investment banking and trading revenues. The company's shares rose 2.5% in premarket trading as of 7:40 a.m. ET.

UnitedHealth (UNH) – The health insurer reported quarterly earnings of $2.52 per share, beating estimates by 11 cents a share. Revenue came in above estimates as well. UnitedHealth's profit fell from a year ago, however, due to the impact of pandemic-related costs. The company's shares fell 1% in the premarket.

Procter & Gamble (PG) – The consumer products giant came in 13 cents a share above estimates, with quarterly profit of $1.64 per share. Revenue topped estimates as well, as the pandemic boosted demand for household goods. P&G also raised its full-year guidance. P&G shares rose 1% in premarket trading.

Netflix (NFLX) – Netflix shares are surging in premarket trading, after it reported that its subscriber numbers exceeded 200 million for the first time as 2020 ended. The video streaming service's earnings missed forecasts, however, but its revenue exceeded Wall Street expectations and the company said it expected to be cash flow neutral this year and positive thereafter.

Alibaba (BABA) – Shares of the China-based e-commerce giant are rising in premarket trading, after founder Jack Ma made his first public appearance in three months following questions about his whereabouts.

Pearson (PSO) – Pearson reported a 10% drop in sales during 2020, but the educational publisher saw sales trends improve during the fourth quarter thanks to growth in online learning. Pearson shares jumped 6.7% in the premarket.

ASML (ASML) – ASML reported better-than-expected profit and sales for the fourth quarter, with the chip equipment maker saying its 2021 outlook could improve depending on political developments between the U.S. and China.

Tyson Foods (TSN) – The beef and poultry producer announced additional settlements in cases involving alleged chicken price-fixing, involving more than 30 commercial buyers as well as end-user consumers. Terms of the settlements were not disclosed, and they are still subject to a judge's approval. The company's shares were up 1.5% in premarket trading.

Walt Disney (DIS) – Walt Disney eliminated bonuses for top executives for 2020, as the pandemic impacted earnings from its theme parks and movie studio business. Disney's shares rose 2.2% in the premarket.

Interactive Brokers (IBKR) – Interactive Brokers beat estimates on the top and bottom lines for the fourth quarter of 2020, thanks to an increase in customer accounts and higher trading volumes for the electronic brokerage firm.

Zions Bancorp (ZION) – Zions reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue for the fourth quarter, with the regional bank also reinstating its outlook after suspending forward guidance last March. Zions also said it expects to resume share buybacks this year. Shares were up 1.3% in premarket trading.

Paccar (PCAR) – Paccar shares are jumping in premarket trading, after the truck maker announced a new partnership with Amazon-backed autonomous vehicle technology startup Aurora. The venture will seek to develop and commercialize autonomous versions of Paccar's Peterbilt and Kenworth trucks.