Two-day bitcoin sell-off wipes off $100 billion from the entire crypto market

Bitcoin slumped for a second day Thursday, taking the digital currency's losses to more than 10% over 48 hours and wiping off billions of dollars from the crypto market.

The price of bitcoin slipped over 6% Thursday to as low as $32,527, falling below the $33,000 level for the first time since Jan. 13, according to data from industry website CoinDesk.

The world's most valuable digital coin has had a wild few weeks of volatility, briefly hitting $41,940 earlier this month before sinking sharply the subsequent week.

Ether, the second-biggest crypto token by market value, was also down nearly 10% from where it was two days ago. The coin hit an all-time high of 1,439 on Tuesday, according to Coin Metrics data.

The total market value of all cryptocurrencies shed more than $100 billion in the last 48 hours, falling from about $1.06 trillion to nearly $949 billion as of 9:20 a.m. London time.