Offices are the top choice for Asia-Pacific property investors in 2021, survey finds

SINGAPORE — Real estate investors in Asia-Pacific are most likely to put money into offices in 2021, with 31% of respondents choosing the sector over other market segments in a recent survey.

That's despite huge changes to workplaces following the coronavirus pandemic, such as work-from-home arrangements becoming the norm last year.

More than half of the respondents in Sydney and Melbourne said they like offices as an investment opportunity this year, along with 42% of Singapore's survey respondents, according to property investment firm Colliers International's Global Capital Markets 2021 Investor Outlook.

"In this uncertain environment, investors will prefer to deploy capital into lower risk opportunities," said Terence Tang, a managing director at Colliers. "Tier one city offices remain the asset of choice," he added.

Cities such as Sydney, Melbourne and Singapore offer "more stable investments with less volatile income returns" and high quality assets, he told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on Tuesday.