Tesla Model 3 reportedly explodes in Shanghai parking garage

Tesla China-made Model 3 vehicles are seen during a delivery event at its factory in Shanghai, China January 7, 2020.

BEIJING — A Tesla Model 3 exploded in an underground residential parking garage in Shanghai on Tuesday, Chinese media reported.

No people were injured in the fire, Tesla said in a statement to Chinese media. Preliminary analysis indicates the accident was caused by an impact to the underside of the car, the automaker added in the reports.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment. It was not immediately clear whether the Model 3 affected was a locally made or imported version.

Chinese battery manufacturing giant Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) said it did not make the battery pack for the car that spontaneously combusted, according to Chinese media.