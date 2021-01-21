Americans grow more optimistic about Covid but blame feds for rocky vaccine rollout, NBC News poll says

Doctor Richard Dang (R), Assistant professor USC School of Pharmacy, administers a Covid-19 vaccine to Ashley Van Dyke as mass-vaccination of healthcare workers takes place at Dodger Stadium on January 15, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

As President Joe Biden makes quelling the Covid-19 crisis his first priority in office, American voters are slightly more optimistic about the pandemic now than they were last fall, according to a new NBC News poll.

Still, many respondents are unhappy with the country's sluggish vaccine rollout, and a majority blame the federal government, the survey found.

The poll findings released Thursday showed that 38% of registered voters believe the worst of the health crisis is behind the country, while 44% believe the worst is yet to come. In a poll conducted shortly before the November election, those figures were 25% and 55%, respectively.

In his inaugural address Wednesday, Biden warned of a difficult fight against the coronavirus ahead.

"We are entering what may well be the toughest and deadliest period of the virus," he said.

The country is recording at least 193,600 new coronavirus cases and at least 3,030 Covid-related deaths each day, based on a seven-day average calculated by CNBC using Johns Hopkins University data. New, more infectious strains of the virus have appeared in the U.S. At least 406,000 Americans have died from the virus since the pandemic began early last year.

The U.S. failed to meet its target of vaccinating 20 million people by the end of 2020. Under former President Donald Trump's administration, just over 14.2 million people had received one or more doses of the Covid-19 vaccine as of Wednesday morning, according to CDC data.

While respondents to the NBC poll expressed a slight uptick in optimism about the pandemic, more than half of participants were unhappy with the rollout of vaccines so far: 30% said vaccine administration has gone poorly, while 25% said it has gone "not too well."

Another 11% said it has been handled "very" well, and 31% responded that it has gone "fairly" well.

Among those who said the rollout has been subpar, 64% primarily blamed the federal government, while 21% blamed state governments. Another 11% blamed both equally.

Responses diverged across party lines. Among Democratic voters critical of the vaccine rollout, 79% blamed the federal government. Among Republicans unhappy with the distribution, 52% blamed states.

The poll surveyed 1,000 registered voters nationwide from Jan. 10 to Jan. 13. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.