Airline stocks fall after EU leaders impose travel curbs within the bloc

LONDON — Airline shares dropped on Friday after European governments announced further travel restrictions to fight growing Covid infection rates and highly-infectious variants.

European leaders agreed on Thursday to keep their borders open but to discourage any non-essential travel. This means citizens looking to move from areas where the virus is circulating at a very high level will be asked to have a negative test and undergo quarantine upon arrival at another member state.

France has already said that from Sunday it will require citizens coming from other EU countries to have had a negative PCR test 72 hours before departure.

"We are fully convinced that we must keep borders open in order to keep the internal market functioning, but at the same time we are also convinced that restrictions should be possible to implement for non-essential travels," European Council President Charles Michel, who chairs meetings among the 27 EU leaders, said on Thursday evening.

These restrictions to travel are a challenge for the EU given its policy of free movement, where citizens, goods and services move freely from one country to the other. However, this approach has been severely hit by the pandemic, which is then reflected on how the traveling sector performs.

IAG, the owner of Iberia and British Airways, sank almost 4% on Friday. Lufthansa also dropped around 3%. Easyjet fell more than 4%.

The entire travel and leisure sector in Europe was down 2.8% during European lunchtime trading hours.