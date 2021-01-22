The Mega Millions jackpot is $970 million. What to know before you buy a ticket

MARK RALSTON | AFP | Getty Images

At some point, whether Friday night or down the road, someone is going to win the Mega Millions jackpot. It just probably won't be you. With the odds stacked against players matching all six numbers needed to hit the mother lode, the lottery game's top prize has reached an estimated $970 million for Friday night's drawing. The cash option — which most winners choose over an annuity — is $716.3 million (pre-tax). The jackpot also is the third-largest in U.S. lottery history.

Friday night's drawing is coming just a few days after another lottery game had a huge amount of money won: A ticket purchased in Maryland hit Powerball's $731.1 million jackpot ($546.8 million cash option), which ranks as the sixth-largest prize ever. "We know that players love big jackpots, and when the numbers are this big, it becomes a national phenomenon," said Gordon Medenica, Maryland lottery director and lead director of Mega Millions. "Everyone wants to dream about what they'd do if they won," Medenica said.