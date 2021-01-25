Finland’s Wolt raises $530 million to try to take on Amazon

Wolt, a food delivery app that's expanded into groceries and retail, has raised $530 million as it tries to take on Amazon.

The funding round in the six-year-old company was led by ICONIQ Capital, which has also invested in Airbnb, Uber, Alibaba and Zoom. It brings total investment in the firm to $856 million. Wolt, which did not disclose its latest valuation, said it will use the money to "continue expanding beyond restaurants."

Miki Kuusi, who founded Wolt in 2014 in Helsinki, told CNBC: "Our mission is to enable local restaurants and other brick and mortar operators to have the tools at their disposal to provide a better e-commerce experience to their local customers than what their massive overseas competitors are able to do today."

He added: "We are huge believers that the next wave of e-commerce will go from same week and same day delivery to delivery within the next 30 minutes or so as the standard. That's what we're focused on building in all of our markets, starting with the restaurant."