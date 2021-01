Michael Burry attends the "The Big Short" New York premiere at Ziegfeld Theater on November 23, 2015 in New York City.

A hedge fund manager most famous for his contrarian short positions may have made another fortune in the furious rally by betting on GameStop.

Michael Burry, one of the money managers highlighted in Michael Lewis' book "The Big Short" for betting against the housing bubble, held more than 1.7 million shares of the video game retailer at the end of the third quarter, according to securities filings.