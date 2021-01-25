Janet Yellen gets Senate confirmation as first woman to lead the Treasury Department

Janet Yellen cleared her final hurdle Monday on her historic path to secretary of the Treasury Department, gaining overwhelming Senate confirmation for the position.

The 84-15 vote made Yellen the first female to the lead the department, a feat she matched as chair of the Federal Reserve.

After a mostly cordial hearing before the Senate Finance Committee, where she gained unanimous approval, Yellen was thought to be almost a sure thing for confirmation. However, the vote was delayed a few days as the upper chamber makes its way through the first week of President Joe Biden's administration.

Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., urged his colleagues prior to the vote 841to approve what amounted to a fifth confirmation for Yellen to a government leadership role.

"Tonight, the Senate can deliver an especially important economic judgment: Confirm Janet Yellen a fifth time and know that she will work with every single one of us to get our workers, our small businesses and all Americans from sea to shining sea back on solid economic footing," he said.