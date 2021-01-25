NBCUniversal is bringing its live events to Twitter users globally

The Twitter App loads on an iPhone in this illustration photograph taken in Los Angeles, California.

Exclusive looks into the Golden Globes, Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and other live NBC events are headed to Twitter.

Comcast's NBCUniversal and Twitter on Monday announced a multi-year global content partnership, in an effort to expand both the media company's and social media giant's advertising and audience reach.

As part of the partnership, NBCUniversal will bring live, trending content, like scenes from red carpet events and sports highlights, to Twitter. Global audiences will then be able to watch certain coverage from the events on Twitter and discuss in real time. That'll help expand the companies' social inventory worldwide for marketers.

Twitter will also provide broader sales support for the network's advertising partners, according to a release announcing the deal.

The companies have partnered at a smaller scale in the past, but this is their first worldwide effort. NBCUniversal said that since kicking off its partnership with Twitter in 2013, both companies have seen significant growth and engagement. Total campaign growth has exceeded 10 times trajectory and last year, global video views for all NBCU Twitter handles grew 26% on average, the company said.

Disclosure: Comcast owns NBCUniversal, the parent company of CNBC.

