Democracy could have been damaged forever in the last 4 years, EU chief says

European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen addresses European lawmakers on the inauguration of the new President of the United States. FRANCISCO SECO | AFP | Getty Images

LONDON — World leaders are worried that democracy has been damaged forever during Donald Trump's time in office, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday. "A year ago, my bilateral talks revolved primarily around the question: Would the U.S. government impose punitive tariffs on European carmakers? Today, a year later, we are worrying about whether democracy itself might have been permanently damaged in the last four years," von der Leyen said during a speech at the Davos Agenda summit. The images of riots at the U.S. Capitol, the heart of the U.S.' policymaking body, in early January shocked European leaders, and revived discussions over the role of social media in the spread of disinformation and potential political unrest. In the meantime, House Democrats delivered impeachment charges against the former president to the Senate on Monday evening. Trump is being accused of inciting violence against the U.S. government.

He had pressured former Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the result of the presidential election and repeated that during a rally, after which thousands of supporters marching directly on the Capitol, where the riots then took place. Trump has not taken any responsibility for the unrest that ultimately led to the death of five people. Twitter and other digital firms decided to ban or impose restrictions on the accounts of the former president in the aftermath of the riots, arguing "the risk of further incitement of violence."

The business model of online platforms has an impact not only on free and fair competition, but also on our democracies. Ursula von der Leyen European Commission President