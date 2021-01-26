J&J beats fourth-quarter earnings expectations, will release Covid vaccine data 'soon'

Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings and revenue that beat Wall Street's expectations.

Here's how J&J did compared with what Wall Street expected, according to average estimates compiled by Refinitiv:

Adjusted EPS: $1.86 per share versus $1.82 expected.

Revenue: $22.48 billion versus $21.67 billion expected.

"I'm incredibly proud of our Johnson & Johnson teams around the world for going above and beyond to meet stakeholder needs," J&J CEO Alex Gorsky said in a press release. "We continue to progress our COVID-19 vaccine candidate and look forward to sharing details from our Phase 3 study soon."

