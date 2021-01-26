Net neutrality foe and Trump's former FCC Chairman Ajit Pai stands by repeal as Democrats take over

In one of his most memorable acts as chairman of the Federal Communications Commission during the Trump administration, Ajit Pai unraveled net neutrality rules formalized just a couple years before, shrugging off dissent from liberals and tech companies and facing personal threats to himself and his family.

Having departed the commission last week on the day President Joe Biden was sworn in, Pai said in a CNBC interview Monday that if given the chance, he would make the same decision all over again.

"I think time has shown that our decision was the right one," he said.

Net neutrality rules were instituted in 2015 under the Obama administration in a bid to ensure that internet service providers (ISPs) would not be able to favor or cut off some internet traffic over others. Advocates said that without net neutrality, companies like AT&T, Charter Communications, Verizon or Comcast (owner of CNBC parent company NBCUniversal) would be able to speed up or slow down internet speeds for certain sites based on monetary incentives, potentially even from competing sites seeking to slow down rivals.

Pai called these sort of assessments "apocolyptic," predicting "the end of the internet as we know it."

"Fast-forward almost three years later, none of them have proven true," he said.

It's fair to say that net neutrality advocates' worst fears have not yet materialized. Many parts of the internet are still free and and sites aren't slowed at the behest of deep-pocketed competitors. The reason none of this has yet happened, however, is not clear-cut.

It's been about three years since Pai and his colleagues repealed the rule, but the threat of a new administration turning it right back on again has not gone away. Not to mention that the public outrage sparked by the repeal process could be enough to keep many companies from directing such attention onto themselves.

To justify the success of the repeal, Pai pointed to faster broadband speeds, expanded internet access for Americans and capital investments by the ISPs in the years since. While some studies have found that the installment of net neutrality rules did not alter the level of network investment, Pai pointed to his FCC's own findings of lower capital expenditures under the rule and the decision by U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit that upheld the repeal and largely deferred to the commission's assessment of the landscape.

Conservatives like Pai and the ISPs themselves disfavored net neutrality because they saw it as a heavy-handed regulation unnecessary to address the purported issues. Net neutrality opponents also criticized the method used to achieve its aim, namely reclassification of ISPs from Title I to the more onerous Title II of the Communications Act of 1934, which also deals with price regulation of utilities, like telephone lines. Though net neutrality did not directly seek to regulate prices, opponents feared what they saw as a potential opportunity for overreach.

Even though the most dire warnings of net neutrality advocates have not yet been realized, some recent moves by ISPs have raised flags. In late 2020, Comcast said it would impose data caps on more of its home internet customers who weren't on unlimited plans, a move that came as many have relied on even more home internet access than usual due to the pandemic. The announcement sparked cries from members of the Massachusetts state legislature, among others, who likened it to a "perversion of the principles of net neutrality."

As some ISPs expand into content production, it's raised further questions about how they can maintain an open and equitable internet with their own business interests at stake. AT&T, for example, said its internet customers could stream HBO, owned by its subsidiary, WarnerMedia, without counting it toward their data caps. Rival streaming platforms like Disney+ and Netflix, however, would not benefit from that same perk.

Pai said such a scenario "is a classic question of antitrust, not of the FCC preemptively making a determination."

"Some might say the FCC should ban all types of practices like that, commonly lumped under the category of zero-rating," he said. "But to me at least, it requires a highly fact-specific inquiry, which is more akin to what antitrust law would do."

Pai said he would fully support legislation from Congress that enshrines the principles of net neutrality (like transparency and no blocking or slowing down speeds for certain services) without tying regulations to Title II. He said he wants to see the principles of openness applied through legislation to all areas of the internet, beyond just ISPs.