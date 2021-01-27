GameStop analyst calls stock surge a pyramid scheme and says nobody cares about his $16 price target

After 19 years covering GameStop, Wedbush's Michael Pachter is comfortable with his $16 price target on the stock and his relatively bearish view on the company. But he knows his opinion doesn't matter right now.

"There's not a single institutional investor who's sitting back and waiting for me to weigh in on whether to buy at $300," said Pacther, who has a neutral rating on the stock, in an interview on Wednesday. "We've long past the time where anyone who values my advice is involved in GameStop."

Shares of the video game retailer more than doubled on Wednesday, topping $325. They're now up over 1,600% since the beginning of the year. Meanwhile, the average price target among six analysts tracked by FactSet is $13.44, and it's only that high because Joseph Feldman of Telsey Advisory Group raised his target to $33 last week.

GameStop is spiking after users of online forums on Reddit and other sites hyped the stock, which started the year below $19. The shares were heavily shorted by investors betting on a drop, and the rapid ascent has forced many of them to cover their positions by buying at a loss.

Pachter said what's most astounding is the volume of trading. More than 170 million shares changed hands each of the past three days, and there are only a little over 73 million shares outstanding. That's more than double its outstanding share count traded each day. For other companies Pachter covers, like Facebook and Amazon, the number is typically 1% to 2% per day.

"It's just a feeding frenzy," Pachter said. "There's nobody in this stock based on fundamentals."