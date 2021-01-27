GameStop jumps another 50% even as hedge funds cover short bets, scrutiny of rally intensifies

Shares of GameStop surged again in premarket trading Wednesday, continuing the streak of wild swings for the stock as several high profile short sellers said they had backed away from their positions.

The stock traded at roughly $217 per share at 8:24 a.m. ET, up 47% in premarket trading. Shares rose as high as $360 per share early on Wednesday morning.

The latest move higher comes as some of the high profile short sellers of GameStop, including Melvin Capital and Citron, announced that they covered most or all of their positions.

The stock lost some of its premarket gains after the short sellers made their announcements so it remained unclear whether their capitulation would fuel more gains for the shares or be the start of a turn as the stock loses the fuel from so-called short squeezes.

GameStop's nearly vertical surge over the past week has come as retail traders, many of whom have documented their moves on the social media site Reddit, have piled into the stock and call options. The spiking stock price has helped to create a stock squeeze, where shorts and options dealers are forced to buy shares of a rising stock to cover their positions, resulting in a feedback loop that drives the stock even higher.

The stock appeared to get a boost in extended trading on Tuesday after Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted out the link to the Reddit board where much of the discussion has taken place.

The video game retailer, which had a market cap of less than $4 billion at the end of last week, was the most traded stock on the market by value yesterday, according to Deutsche Bank strategist Jim Reid.

GameStop's rapid rise has drawn comparisons to the speculative trading during the tech bubble of the late 1990s and led many Wall Street veterans to warn investors about the potential for significant losses.

Hedge fund manager Michael Burry, who reported holding 1.7 million shares of the stock at the end of September, said in a now-deleted tweet that the rise was "unnatural, insane, and dangerous." Burry also told Bloomberg News that he did not have a current long or short position in the stock.

William Galvin, Massachusetts' top securities regulator, told Barron's that the trading in GameStop could be "systemically wrong."

Bank of America raised its price target on the stock to just $10 per share on Wednesday, saying in a note to clients that the increased stock price could help GameStop's turnaround plans but presented a risk for investors.

"While it is difficult to know how much very high short interest and retail ownership ... could continue to put upward pressure on shares, we think fundamentals will again factor into valuation," the note said.

The Securities and Exchange Commission declined to comment to CNBC.

— CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed to this story.