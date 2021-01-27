Russia’s Putin says U.S. social media giants are now competing with elected governments

Russia's President Vladimir Putin holds a video conference meeting with university students at the state residence in Zavidovo on Russian Students Day.

LONDON — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday criticized the growing influence of U.S. social media giants, saying their impact on society means they are now able to compete with elected governments.

Speaking at the virtual Davos Agenda summit for the first time since 2009, Putin discussed a wide range of topics, including the coronavirus pandemic, his recent phone call with President Joe Biden and economic inequality worldwide.

Putin made no mention of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

"Digital giants have been playing an increasingly significant role in wider society," Putin said via videoconference, according to a translation.

"We are now talking about economic giants, aren't we? In certain areas, they are competing with states and their audience can include millions and millions of users," he said, citing recent events in U.S. politics.

"Here is the question, how well does this monopolism correlate with the public interest?"

Putin did not specifically name any technology companies.