Wells Fargo recommends buying these highly shorted stocks

Pippa Stevens@PippaStevens13
Source: NYSE

The flurry of trading activity in GameStop and other heavily-shorted names has captivated Wall Street as retail investors bid shares higher, prompting heavy losses for short sellers on the other side.

As the mania spreads from GameStop to other names like AMC, fueled by commentary on Reddit boards, analysts at Wells Fargo compiled a list of stocks with high short interest — potential future short squeeze targets — that it remains overweight.

Names like Carvana and Cheesecake Factory make the list — here are some of the others.

