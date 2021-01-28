Pelosi says House will take first step to passing Covid relief next week, with or without GOP

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) takes questions as she holds her weekly news conference with Capitol Hill reporters at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 28, 2021.

The House will forge ahead next week with the process that would allow Democrats to pass a coronavirus relief bill without Republican support, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday.

The California Democrat said her chamber will move to pass a budget resolution, the first step toward approving legislation through reconciliation. The process would enable Senate Democrats to approve an aid measure without GOP votes.

Pelosi said the House plans to pass a resolution and send it across the Capitol, where the Senate will also have to pass a budget measure. She expects that "by the end of the week we'll be finished with the budget resolution."

The speaker said she hopes Democrats can still win GOP support for President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion rescue package as the president as the White House holds talks with bipartisan lawmakers. Still, the House wants to prepare in case Democrats fail to win over Republicans skeptical of the price tag.

"We have to be ready," she said.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

