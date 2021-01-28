Jobless claims rise less than expected at 847,000 first-time applicants

A woman walks past a closed retail store for lease in the midtown area of Manhattan on January 25, 2021 in New York City.

The number of Americans who filed for unemployment benefits for the first time rose less than expected last week as the Covid-19 vaccine rollout continued under the new Biden administration and employers hoped for continued financial support from Congress.

Jobless claims totaled 847,000 for the week ended Jan. 23, the Labor Department reported Thursday. Economists polled by Dow Jones had expected first-time claims to total 875,000. The previous week's level (for the week ended Jan. 16) was revised up by 14,000 from 900,000 to 914,000.

Continuing claims showed a decrease for the week, falling by 203,000 to 4.77 million, a new pandemic-era low. Some 5.05 million continuing claims were expected. U.S. stock futures pointed to a modestly lower open when regular trading opens in New York at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Still, the latest claims report showed that the total of Americans receiving unemployment benefits actually rose, jumping to 18.28 million, an increase of 2.29 million from the prior week.

The bounce in consumer spending that had revived job and economic growth through the summer and fall of 2020 has for weeks shown signs of fatigue, as household spending declined for the first time in seven months in November.

That slowdown, thought to be a function of colder winter weather and record-setting Covid cases, has led to a string of higher-than-expected jobless claims and stagnant unemployment figures.