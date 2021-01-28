European markets head for lower open after sharp sell-off on Wall Street

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open lower Thursday as global markets react to a sharp sell-off on Wall Street Wednesday.

London's FTSE is seen opening 56 points lower at 6,515, Germany's DAX 76 points lower at 13,569, France's CAC 40 down 31 points at 5,430 and Italy's FTSE MIB 164 points lower at 21,497, according to IG.

European markets look poised to open lower following a plunge on Wall Street in the previous session amid concerns about heightened speculative trading.

There were steep losses on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 and the Dow posting their worst day since October, as the speculative buying frenzy in heavily shorted stocks kept investors on edge. Some fear that hedge funds being squeezed could be forced to reduce their equity holdings to raise cash.

Trading volume exploded in the previous session with 23.7 billion shares changing hands, marking the heaviest trading day since at least 2007.

U.S. stock futures were flat in overnight trading on Wednesday but shares in Asia-Pacific fell in Thursday trade following the plunge on Wall Street.

In other news, the World Economic Forum continues Thursday with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the summit, which is being held online, later in the day.

Earnings in Europe come from Diageo, easyJet, STMicroelectronics and Bankia and data releases include Spain's unemployment rate in the fourth quarter, Ireland's and Sweden's retail sales in December and Italian and Dutch manufacturing confidence in January.

- CNBC's Yun Li contributed to this market report.