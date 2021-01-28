UK regulator launches probe into Facebook's purchase of Giphy

Alex Chung, Founder, GIPHY, on ContentMakers stage during day two of Web Summit 2019 at the Altice Arena in Lisbon, Portugal.

LONDON — The U.K.'s competition regulator announced Thursday it's starting an investigation into Facebook's acquisition of popular GIF website Giphy, which is reportedly valued at $400 million.

The Competition and Markets Authority said that it plans to launch the first phase of its probe on Friday, adding that it will issue a decision on whether it plans to take it to a second phase on March 25.

The watchdog is assessing whether the Facebook-Giphy deal will reduce competition in the supply of video clips and animated images. A GIF is a short video clip with no sound that can be shared on messaging apps like WhatsApp and on social media platforms like Twitter.

The CMA issued an "Initial Enforcement Order" last June that stopped the two companies from integrating while it conducts its investigation. As a result, no staff can be transferred between the companies and none of Giphy's technology can be integrated with Facebook's products. Facebook can be hit with fines if it doesn't comply.

A U.K. tribunal court ruled in November that the CMA can carry out its probe as planned after Facebook requested a "derogation."